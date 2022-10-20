About this product
Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Sunset Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that's a cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake #75. This strain has a sweet lemon-citrus aroma with hints of pine and vanilla. Despite being indica-dominant, this strain reportedly feels more like a Sativa. Users expressed the come-down as gentle, which makes it a great daytime choice for indica lovers. Medical users with chronic pain and inflammation have found Sunset Cake to be relieving.
