Claybourne Grams
100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.
Super Lemon Mac is a cross of Super Lemon Dawg x MAC. It has a Heavy lemon zest with notes of sour citrus and gassy musk.
