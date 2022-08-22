Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Super Lemon Mac is a cross of Super Lemon Dawg x MAC. It has a Heavy lemon zest with notes of sour citrus and gassy musk.