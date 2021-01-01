Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Super Silver Cookies is a hybrid cookies cross with a sativa nose of sweet and fresh pine.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Super Silver Cookies is a hybrid cookies cross with a sativa nose of sweet and fresh pine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!