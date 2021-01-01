About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.