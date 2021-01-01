Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
Tahoe Dream is a great example of a sativa dominant hybrid. A cross between Tahoe OG and Blue Dream, Tahoe Dream possesses the notable physical affects associated with both strains. However, Tahoe Dream is sativa dominant and possesses the mentally stimulating effects of Blue Dream.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!