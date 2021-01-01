Loading…
Tropic Fury (1g) - Diamonds

by Claybourne Co.
The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.
Flood your senses with the invigorating force of Tropic Fury. Selected for its Sunset Sherbet genetics, Tropic Fury boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. Tropic Fury carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.