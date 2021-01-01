About this product

The dopest Diamonds to do it. Our Diamonds are crafted from indoor grown cannabis via hydrocarbon extraction. Applied heat and pressure create Pure THCa diamonds in a strain specific consistency of terpenes and cannabinoids. It ain’t easy being a diamond in a rhinestone world.

_____



Flood your senses with the invigorating force of Tropic Fury. Selected for its Sunset Sherbet genetics, Tropic Fury boasts a relaxing body high that’s sure to have you feeling like you’re on vacation under the tropical sun. Tropic Fury carries a deep purple hue under its dense trichomes and a distinctive nose that is both pungent and pleasantly floral in contrast to its sweet and cakey taste.