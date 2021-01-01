About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Vapor Fuel (Chem Dawg x I95 x The Menthol) is an Indica dominant hybrid that produces a powerful effect without fully leaving the Sativa world. This flower has a combination of gas and petrol aromas. Vapor Fuel initially creates a high psychoactive power that then transforms into a powerfully relaxing physical high.