Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

Vapor Fuel (7g) - Small Buds

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Vapor Fuel (Chem Dawg x I95 x The Menthol) is an Indica dominant hybrid that produces a powerful effect without fully leaving the Sativa world. This flower has a combination of gas and petrol aromas. Vapor Fuel initially creates a high psychoactive power that then transforms into a powerfully relaxing physical high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!