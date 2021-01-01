Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Watermelon Sorbet (28g) - Small Buds

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____

Watermelon Sorbet (Watermelon Zkittles x Gelato #45) is an Indica-dominant hybrid with a delicious flavor rightly represented by its name. The aroma of this strain has sweet, citrus, watermelon, and earthy notes. The Watermelon Sorbet high has been described as cerebral bliss filled with euphoria, it has strong mood boosting effects that leave the user ready to socialize and in some cases with the giggles. Watermelon Sorbet has also been reported to offer mild pain relief.
