Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.