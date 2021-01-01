Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Zookies (Animal Cookies x Original Glue) has a unique scent and flavor profile that has notes that are sweet, nutty, chocolate, coffee, pepper, and even a hint of diesel fuel. The balanced hybrid offers a burst of cerebral energy that levels off into a mild body buzz.
