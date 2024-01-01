Clean Cart - Jellysickle (.5g)

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

A strong, indica leaning strain, Jellysickle tastes like a floral sugar cookie. Its effects are felt in the body more than the head, which is great for those needing to chill out after a long day, or those who want to lounge on the weekends. This definitely won't inspire creativity as much as others, but if you're looking to be a couch potato, this is the strain for you. Genetics: Purple Punch (I) x Jelly Breath (I). Check out our in-house 1g cartridges today!

About this strain

Jellysickle is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Jelly Breath. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, sleepy, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jellysickle, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
