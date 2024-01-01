A strong, indica leaning strain, Jellysickle tastes like a floral sugar cookie. Its effects are felt in the body more than the head, which is great for those needing to chill out after a long day, or those who want to lounge on the weekends. This definitely won't inspire creativity as much as others, but if you're looking to be a couch potato, this is the strain for you. Genetics: Purple Punch (I) x Jelly Breath (I). Check out our in-house 1g cartridges today!

read more