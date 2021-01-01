Clearview Alaram
Pan and Tilt Video Camera
About this product
High resolution wireless camera with up to full color 720p resolution HD video and and a 350 degree panning range for full room visibility. Includes configurable Video Motion Detection (VMD). Is easily configured with longer wireless range with 802.11n WiFi and Ethernet network connections. The field of View is 77 degrees horizontal, 54 degrees vertical and the pan/tilt range is 350 degrees pan, 125 degrees tilt.
