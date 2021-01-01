About this product
Total CBD: 18%
Endowed with 18 unique and distinct terpenes, it’s safe to say this indica-hybrid CBD cultivar does indeed have the sauce! Its vast array of flavors gives this strain a bountiful bouquet of aromas ranging from smoky to zesty to piney to fruity, leaving your taste buds bewildered in the best way imaginable. Special Sauce also features good amounts of CBCA, CBG along with CBGA and others.
Possessing a comparatively high percentage of CBD as well as a diverse cannabinoid profile, this strain is perfect for hemp connoisseurs.
There are a few rare terpenes that add to Special Sauce’s flavor profile, including:
- b-caryophyllene which delivers a spicy and sweet warmth to the nose, similar to cinnamon and cloves
- phytol which has been shown to be an anti-tumor agent
- farnesene which has calming and sedative properties that can relieve anxiety and relax muscles to reduce spasms
Special Sauce is usually associated with mildly calming effects that can help with excessive worry or anxiety. Because of the hints of spice from b-caryophyllene, however, sedation shouldn’t be a significant issue.
Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/special-sauce-cbd-flower/
About this brand
Clone Connect
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network.
We provide:
- Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones
- Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States
- Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments
Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help.
Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need.
As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers.
We’re Clone Connect!
Phone: 1-855-840-4267
Email: admin@cloneconnect.org
Location: San Diego, CA (PST)
Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM
