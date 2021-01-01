About this product

Total CBD: 18%



Endowed with 18 unique and distinct terpenes, it’s safe to say this indica-hybrid CBD cultivar does indeed have the sauce! Its vast array of flavors gives this strain a bountiful bouquet of aromas ranging from smoky to zesty to piney to fruity, leaving your taste buds bewildered in the best way imaginable. Special Sauce also features good amounts of CBCA, CBG along with CBGA and others.



Possessing a comparatively high percentage of CBD as well as a diverse cannabinoid profile, this strain is perfect for hemp connoisseurs.



There are a few rare terpenes that add to Special Sauce’s flavor profile, including:



- b-caryophyllene which delivers a spicy and sweet warmth to the nose, similar to cinnamon and cloves

- phytol which has been shown to be an anti-tumor agent

- farnesene which has calming and sedative properties that can relieve anxiety and relax muscles to reduce spasms



Special Sauce is usually associated with mildly calming effects that can help with excessive worry or anxiety. Because of the hints of spice from b-caryophyllene, however, sedation shouldn’t be a significant issue.



Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/special-sauce-cbd-flower/