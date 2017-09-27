Cloud 8 - 2 Gram Dab Diamonds (1G D8 + 1G CBD) - Strawberry Cough

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Indulge in the captivating experience of Strawberry Cough Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Diamonds! These premium THC concentrates are meticulously crafted to deliver a potent and smooth experience, making them an essential addition to any dabbing connoisseur's collection. With each delightful crystal, you'll discover a burst of fresh strawberry flavor that tantalizes your taste buds and leaves you craving more.

Strawberry Cough Dab Diamonds offer not only an extraordinary taste but also uplifting effects that bring pure bliss and joy. Elevate your dabbing experience with Cloud 8's finest creation, designed to provide the perfect balance of flavor and potency for a truly satisfying session. Each hit immerses you in the essence of sweet strawberries, creating an aroma and effect that is both joyous and invigorating.

These sparkling gems unleash the goodness of Delta-8 THC, ensuring you enjoy every moment of your dabbing journey. Feel the uplifting and euphoric sensations wash over you, providing a delightful escape from the everyday hustle. Whether you're seeking a boost of creativity, relaxation, or just a sweet treat, Strawberry Cough Dab Diamonds are your go-to choice.

Embrace the harmonious blend of flavor and effects that only Cloud 8 can offer. Grab yours today and savor the essence of sweet strawberries in every dab, transforming your sessions into a luxurious and enjoyable experience. Discover the magic of Strawberry Cough Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Diamonds and let the good vibes flow!

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
