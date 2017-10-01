Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - Delta-10 - Green Crack

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Get fired up and charged with our Green Crack Delta 8 THC Disposable. Indulge in the tangy and citrusy flavors that awaken your senses and invigorate your vaping experience. Our premium disposable delivers a smooth and enjoyable session, enhancing your journey to new levels of satisfaction. Discover the perfect balance of energy, zest, and the tantalizing taste of Green Crack with every puff.

Crafted for ultimate convenience and ease of use, our Green Crack Delta 8 THC Disposable is designed for those who seek an energetic boost and refreshing experience. Feel the lively and stimulating effects elevate your mood and charge you up for whatever the day brings. The robust flavors of tangy citrus create an exhilarating taste sensation that keeps you coming back for more.

Order now and elevate your vaping experience to new heights of intensity. Embrace the lively and refreshing essence of Green Crack. Ignite your senses and savor the electrifying essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to feel energized, refreshed, and intensely satisfied with our Green Crack Delta 8 THC Disposable.

About this strain

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

