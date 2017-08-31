ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 452 reviews

Skunk No. 1

aka Skunk, Skunk #1

Skunk No. 1

Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

339 people reported 2691 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 35%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 7%

Lineage

First strain parent
Colombian Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Skunk No. 1
First strain child
SleeSkunk
child
Second strain child
California Grapefruit
child

