Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - HXC - Strawberry Sour Diesel
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sour Strawberry Diesel by MTG Seeds is a hybrid cross between Sour Strawberry and Turbo Diesel. With a sweet and spicy aroma, Sour Strawberry Diesel delivers a warm, uplifting buzz that melts away stress and bad moods. Its flowers grow into chunky buds with red and purple hues following its 8 to 9 week flowering cycle.
