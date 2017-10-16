Cloud 8 Moon Rocks - Lemon Suver Haze - 2 Gram

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Unleash the zesty taste of Lemon Suver Haze Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks - an electrifying fusion of tangy lemon and uplifting Suver Haze. Each Moon Rock is meticulously crafted to deliver an unparalleled experience, combining the invigorating citrusy freshness of lemon with the soothing, herbal undertones of Suver Haze. With every inhale, ignite your senses and awaken your palate with a burst of citrus delight, perfectly balanced by the calming essence of Suver Haze.

Lemon Suver Haze Delta-8 Moon Rocks take you on a delightful journey, enveloping your mind and body in a euphoric embrace. The potent Delta-8 THC infusion ensures a powerful and smooth experience, ideal for both relaxation and creative inspiration. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking an uplifting boost, these Moon Rocks offer the perfect blend of relaxation and invigoration.

Embrace the invigorating essence of lemon and the calming aura of Suver Haze, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors and effects that elevate your senses to new heights. The carefully curated combination promises a balanced and enjoyable session, making it a must-have for any cannabis enthusiast.

Elevate your experience with Lemon Suver Haze Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks and discover a taste of the extraordinary. Each puff is a step into a world of blissful tranquility and vibrant energy, offering a unique escape from the ordinary. Try them now and embark on a sensory adventure that leaves you refreshed, relaxed, and euphoric. Embrace the extraordinary and let Lemon Suver Haze Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks redefine your cannabis experience!

About this strain

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
