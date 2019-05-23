Loading…
Logo for the brand Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis

Animal Blues

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Animal Blues effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Spasticity
20% of people say it helps with spasticity
