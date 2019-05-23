Cloud Cover Cannabis
Animal Blues
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Animal Blues effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Spasticity
20% of people say it helps with spasticity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!