To the true cannabis connoisseur, Chem de la Chem will be sure to impress. With its earthy funk, Deep Space Creation’s mix of Chem D and I-95 will test your will for consumption. Don’t let the smell dissuade you, though. One hit of this masterpiece will hook you for good with its mental and physical experience.
Cloud Cover Cannabis
Brought to you by longtime industry players, Cloud Cover crafts some of the industry’s finest cannabis.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.
