Named after our best Bud, for your best Bud!
CBD was such a huge help to our Cane Corso Mastiff, Cannon, at the end of his life, that we created this oil in his honor. Natural Bacon Flavor because that was his favorite, of course!
250 MG’S CBD – grown and processed in Vermont!
Organic Coconut MCT oil
Natural Bacon Flavor
30 ML Bottle/ 8.3 MG/ ML
Graduated Dropper for easy dosing.
About this brand
Clover Apothecary
Established In 1928, The Clover Gift Shop has long been known for it’s assortment of fine gifts and home decor. In 2017, we launched Clover Apothecary, your destination for locally crafted CBD health & wellness products. We’ve collaborated with VT farmers & herbalists to bring you trusted, effective products. We offer free domestic shipping on all CBD products. Shop online : www.clovergiftshop.com