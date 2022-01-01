About this product
Our Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Each 30 ml bottle contains 1500 mg CBD.
Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract,
50 mg CBD per dropper full (1 ml)
25 MG per 1/2 Dropper
12.5 MG per 1/4 Dropper
Sublingual, or add to your favorite beverage!
Each 30 ml bottle contains 1500 mg CBD.
Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract,
50 mg CBD per dropper full (1 ml)
25 MG per 1/2 Dropper
12.5 MG per 1/4 Dropper
Sublingual, or add to your favorite beverage!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Clover Apothecary
Established In 1928, The Clover Gift Shop has long been known for it’s assortment of fine gifts and home decor. In 2017, we launched Clover Apothecary, your destination for locally crafted CBD health & wellness products. We’ve collaborated with VT farmers & herbalists to bring you trusted, effective products. We offer free domestic shipping on all CBD products. Shop online : www.clovergiftshop.com