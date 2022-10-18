About this product
Silky smooth mint milk chocolate with an added crunchy texture takes you back to your Girl Scout Cookie eating days. Luxurious chocolate is combined with 100mg of CBD, 100mg of THC, and 100mg of CBN for a relaxing and restful experience.
*Recommended for nighttime use
100 mg CBD : 100 mg THC: 100 mg CBN
10 pieces at 10 mg each
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074