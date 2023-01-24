About this product
CLOVR partnered with renowned chocolatier Christopher Elbow to make cannabis-infused Artisanal Chocolate Bonbons.
Each 20 mg - 2 pack contains two bonbons with 10 mg per bonbons
Creamy Strawberry Caramel infused with premium distillate is enrobed in a white chocolate shell made with the finest chocolate we could source. Each bonbon is hand painted.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074