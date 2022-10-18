About this product
Clovr by Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolate Bonbons
20mg - 2 pack of 10mg Pumpkin Spice Caramel Bonbons in a dark chocolate shell.
Rich buttery caramel is infused with THC and surrounded by a decadent dark chocolate shell. Each gourmet artisan bonbon is handcrafted by chocolatiers inside our chocolate kitchen at our Kansas City manufacturing facility.
We use THC distillate from our extraction lab to infuse caramel made in our copper kettle. 10 milligrams of THC is in each delectable bite. Serving Size: 1 bonbon (10 mg).
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074