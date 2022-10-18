About this product
Clovr by Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolate Bars
Lemon Crisp
20mg - 2 pieces at 10 mg each
In our first ratio chocolate bar, we combined 100 mg of THC and 100 mg of CBD into one bar for a balanced and soothing effect. Lemon-infused white chocolate is both sweet and tangy. Crispy flakes add a pleasant crunch. It's a delight to the taste buds and nicely balanced for daytime or night.
Lemon Crisp
20mg - 2 pieces at 10 mg each
In our first ratio chocolate bar, we combined 100 mg of THC and 100 mg of CBD into one bar for a balanced and soothing effect. Lemon-infused white chocolate is both sweet and tangy. Crispy flakes add a pleasant crunch. It's a delight to the taste buds and nicely balanced for daytime or night.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074