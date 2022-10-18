About this product
Clovr by Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolate Bars
72% Venezuelan Dark Chocolate
20mg - 2 pieces at 10 mg each
CLOVR's signature dark chocolate bar is crafted from rare, single origin cocoa beans from Venezuela. The terroir along the Andean foothills and the coastline of the Caribbean Sea is perfect for growing this cacao.
Like a nice, tannic red wine, this rich chocolate is full-bodied with a long-lasting finish. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and flavinoids that are good for the mind, heart, and for your mood.
Nutritional Info (per bar): 10 servings/bar
THC Content: 100 mg/bar; 10 mg/piece
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074