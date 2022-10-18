About this product
Crème Brûlée
Clovr by Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolate Bars
WHITE CHOCOLATE BAR
Inspired by the classic custard dessert, our crème brulée chocolate bar envelopes crunchy bits of caramelized sugar with delicately sweet white chocolate with notes of fresh milk and natural vanilla bean.
10 mg per piece - 20mg per package
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074