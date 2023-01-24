About this product
Clovr by Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolate Bars
Salted Almond
25 mg - 10 pieces at 2.5 mg each
MILK CHOCOLATE BAR specially crafted rich milk chocolate with just the right amount of cacao is the perfect base for our Salted Almond Chocolate Bar. Fine, French Grey sea salt and toasted almonds pieces are folded into our milk chocolate base for a bar with a balanced sweetness, a round mouthfeel, and a pleasing texture.
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074