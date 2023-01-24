About this product
Banana Munson Disposable Vape Pen - Distillate Strain Series
Hybrid
300 mg/0.3 g
A celebration of skunky, sweet, old-school tradition, Banana Munson combines Banana OG and Munson for a pungent and bracing experience that will make long-haulers feel right at home. It’s associated with an immediate sense of uplift flowing into a drowsy and satisfied euphoria. And it’s a hard one to get just right, which is why it’s part of our Native Series, a collection of distinctive favorites rigorously researched, tested, and brought down to earth. Taste and aroma: Earthy, Pine, Banana, Citrus, Skunky Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene Solvent Free and Filler Free
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074