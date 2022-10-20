

BAKE MY DAY​



Bake your day a regular day but enjoyable. Instead of going through the motions, bake things up with this THC-infused white chocolate bar. If the chocolate chip cookie and creme-filled chocolate cookie bites aren’t enough to give meaning to the day, the 30 mg of THC per piece oughta do the trick. And what better way to spend the day than savoring choice chocolate while enjoying an ethereal body high? Hell, with 10 pieces per bar, what better way to spend the week? Bake My Week just didn’t seem as catchy...



As with all edibles, don't bite off more than you can chew. Like bumping your funny bone, too much THC can feel uncomfortable. Start with a low dose and go slow.



Reach for this edible if:



You're feeling existential



You like to bake and get baked



You enjoy a buzz while you watch old '80s action movies