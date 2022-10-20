About this product
BAKE MY DAY
Bake your day a regular day but enjoyable. Instead of going through the motions, bake things up with this THC-infused white chocolate bar. If the chocolate chip cookie and creme-filled chocolate cookie bites aren’t enough to give meaning to the day, the 30 mg of THC per piece oughta do the trick. And what better way to spend the day than savoring choice chocolate while enjoying an ethereal body high? Hell, with 10 pieces per bar, what better way to spend the week? Bake My Week just didn’t seem as catchy...
As with all edibles, don't bite off more than you can chew. Like bumping your funny bone, too much THC can feel uncomfortable. Start with a low dose and go slow.
Reach for this edible if:
You're feeling existential
You like to bake and get baked
You enjoy a buzz while you watch old '80s action movies
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074