About this product
Funny Bone Pantry Raider Chocolate Bars
Dark Chocolate with Crispy, Salty Potato Chip Pieces
300mg - 10 pieces at 30 mg each
PANTRY RAIDER
Gather the crew, it’s time for a pantry raid. No, we said pantry. Just as sexy (sexier?), not as aerobic. Instead of satin undergarments and annoyed co-eds, think silky dark chocolate and salty potato chip pieces. Now picture that delicious duo infused with 300 mg of THC and giving you a peaceful full-body high. Yep, definitely sexier. Plus, it’s divided into ten pieces with 30 mg of THC each, so you can experience that mouth-watering combo again and again and again. You’re welcome.
Reach for this edible if:
You go by the name Pantry Raider
Dark chocolate and potato chips are already things you fantasize about
The idea of a relaxing high excites you more than an actual panty raid
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074