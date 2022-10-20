About this product
Funny Bone Twisted Nuts Chocolate Bars
White Chocolate with Pretzels, Roasted Peanuts, and Sea Salt
300mg - 10 pieces at 30 mg each
Possibly the only kind of twisted nuts you’ll ever crave (Hey, we don’t know what you’re into). This THC-infused chocolate bar will twist you around its little finger with tantalizing nuts — roasted peanuts, that is — surrounded by caramelized white chocolate with pretzels. Topped with sea salt and brimming with 30 mg of THC per piece, you’ll be daydreaming of twisted nuts while reveling in an all-over high. And trust us, at 300 mg of THC total, there’s plenty to revel in. “Twist one up” just took on a whole new meaning. We’re still into it.
Reach for this edible if:
You’re already a fan of twisting one up every now and then
Your sweetness has a salty side
You fell asleep in a twisted position and need some relief
White Chocolate with Pretzels, Roasted Peanuts, and Sea Salt
300mg - 10 pieces at 30 mg each
Possibly the only kind of twisted nuts you’ll ever crave (Hey, we don’t know what you’re into). This THC-infused chocolate bar will twist you around its little finger with tantalizing nuts — roasted peanuts, that is — surrounded by caramelized white chocolate with pretzels. Topped with sea salt and brimming with 30 mg of THC per piece, you’ll be daydreaming of twisted nuts while reveling in an all-over high. And trust us, at 300 mg of THC total, there’s plenty to revel in. “Twist one up” just took on a whole new meaning. We’re still into it.
Reach for this edible if:
You’re already a fan of twisting one up every now and then
Your sweetness has a salty side
You fell asleep in a twisted position and need some relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074