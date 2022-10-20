About this product
Have you tried Deez Nuts? You don't have to settle for gross chocolate just because you want a chocolate edible. Funny Bone's Deez Nuts Chocolate Bar is a milk chocolate candy bar with peanut butter and peanuts and packs 50 mg of THC in every square. without all the hashy taste.
500mg - 10 pieces at 50 mg each
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074