Funny Bone Twisted Nuts Chocolate Bars



60mg - 2 pieces at 30 mg each



Possibly the only kind of twisted nuts you’ll ever crave (Hey, we don’t know what you’re into). This THC-infused chocolate bar will twist you around its little finger with tantalizing nuts — roasted peanuts, that is — surrounded by caramelized white chocolate with pretzels. Topped with sea salt and brimming with 30 mg of THC per piece, you’ll be daydreaming of twisted nuts while reveling in an all-over high. And trust us, at 300 mg of THC total, there’s plenty to revel in. “Twist one up” just took on a whole new meaning. We’re still into it.



Reach for this edible if:



You’re already a fan of twisting one up every now and then



Your sweetness has a salty side



You fell asleep in a twisted position and need some relief