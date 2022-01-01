About this product
Strain Type: Sativa
Profile: Melon, Tropical, Floral
Cantaloupe Haze is a strong sativa that crosses between Haze Brothers and a Mexican landrace. Accompanied by it’s sweet burst of flavor, Cantaloupe Haze is known for inducing a strong cerebral high accompanied by an underlying body buzz and energy boost.
COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.
Profile: Melon, Tropical, Floral
Cantaloupe Haze is a strong sativa that crosses between Haze Brothers and a Mexican landrace. Accompanied by it’s sweet burst of flavor, Cantaloupe Haze is known for inducing a strong cerebral high accompanied by an underlying body buzz and energy boost.
COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!