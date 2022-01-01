Strain Type: Sativa

Profile: Melon, Tropical, Floral



Cantaloupe Haze is a strong sativa that crosses between Haze Brothers and a Mexican landrace. Accompanied by it’s sweet burst of flavor, Cantaloupe Haze is known for inducing a strong cerebral high accompanied by an underlying body buzz and energy boost.



COAST™ strain specific vaporizer cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers. We pair our oil with cutting edge hardware to produce a vaporizer cartridge consumers can feel confident in using.