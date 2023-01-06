About this product
A deliciously smooth bar with a seductive Milky sweetness and powerful cocoa taste, finished with a hint of bitterness. Made from a 39% Cacao Organic milk chocolate, Organic Cocoa Butter, & Distilled Cannabis Oil. Dive into the simple, yet powerful Milk Chocolate bar, perfect for any occasion. Grab some friends and enjoy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co. provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!
State License(s)
MP281314