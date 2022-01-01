About this product
Introducing the perfect combination of chocolate, peanut butter and a delicious crunch. Made with our single origin organic, fair trade milk chocolate, organic puffed quinoa and all natural peanut butter powder, our PB Crunch bar is sure to be a favorite.
Our handcrafted bars deliver a consistent experience while preserving the chocolates’ high-quality flavor and texture. You can really taste and feel the difference when you enjoy our chocolate
Our handcrafted bars deliver a consistent experience while preserving the chocolates’ high-quality flavor and texture. You can really taste and feel the difference when you enjoy our chocolate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!