Blue Key Lime is a cultivar that may add a pep to your step. Bred by Purple City Genetics, it’s a cross between the admired Blue Dream and the bubbly Key Lime Pie. As the same would suggest, it has vibrant, sweet fruit aromas but with intense, sharp, dank, gassy undertones and subtle flavors of citrus. The experience may be energizing, with users noting feelings of clear-minded focus and eagerness to chat.



THC: 27%

Genetics: Blue Dream x Key Lime Pie

Breeder: Purple City Genetics

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllen, α-pinene, α-Humlene

