Blue Key Lime is a cultivar that may add a pep to your step. Bred by Purple City Genetics, it’s a cross between the admired Blue Dream and the bubbly Key Lime Pie. As the same would suggest, it has vibrant, sweet fruit aromas but with intense, sharp, dank, gassy undertones and subtle flavors of citrus. The experience may be energizing, with users noting feelings of clear-minded focus and eagerness to chat.
THC: 27% Genetics: Blue Dream x Key Lime Pie Breeder: Purple City Genetics Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllen, α-pinene, α-Humlene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.