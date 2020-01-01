 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm Cover Photo

Coastal Sun Farm

Healthy Plants Heal Humans

Hand-trimmed small batch flower
Hand-trimmed small batch flower
Unmatched Terpenes
Unmatched Terpenes
Regenerative, Greenhouse Cultivation
Regenerative, Greenhouse Cultivation
Freshness You Can Feel
Freshness You Can Feel
Offering multiple varieties of EnvirOganic Certified cannabis flower
Offering multiple varieties of EnvirOganic Certified cannabis flower

About Coastal Sun Farm

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We’re founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @coastalsunfarm.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Flower

more products

Solvent

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States, California