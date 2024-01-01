Green Gas is a genetic cross between the fan-favorite GMO Cookies and Broze #14. It has deliciously gassy and tart aromas with subtle hints of fruity caramel green apple. Some users note its potential to uplift their mood and stimulate thoughtful creativity instantly. It may be perfect for morning or day use as it can cause a blissful yet functional experience, suitable for activities requiring your focus, energy, and unique perspective.

THC: 24.5%

Genetics: GMO Cookies x Broze #14

Breeder: Highline Nursery

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene

