Green Gas is a genetic cross between the fan-favorite GMO Cookies and Broze #14. It has deliciously gassy and tart aromas with subtle hints of fruity caramel green apple. Some users note its potential to uplift their mood and stimulate thoughtful creativity instantly. It may be perfect for morning or day use as it can cause a blissful yet functional experience, suitable for activities requiring your focus, energy, and unique perspective. -- THC: 24.5% Genetics: GMO Cookies x Broze #14 Breeder: Highline Nursery Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.
Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.