Obama Runtz Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Obama Runtz is a genetic cross of Afghani, OGK, and Runtz. With its sweet flavor and fragrant profile featuring berries, earthy herbs, and floral nuances, it may be ideal for lounging in the “Oval Office” of your living room. Whether you’re debating snacks, getting creative, or both, users note Obama Runtz can stimulate the mind and leave the body effortlessly relaxed.

THC: 27%
Genetics: Afghani x OGK x Runtz
Breeder: Haze Valley
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, α-Humulene

About this strain

Obama Runtz is a mysterious marijuana strain popularized by street culture. Obama Runtz is probably just a Runtz variety, or it could be a Gelato. Rumors about this strain started with a viral video originating in Atlanta, GA. As of 2020.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
