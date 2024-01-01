Pink Certz is a genetic cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. This cultivar has sweet tea aromas and subtle undertones of sour citrus. On the exhale, you may notice flavors of fruity, nutty cream. Pink Certz has been noted to invigorate the mind and ease into a relaxed state while delivering a calming body buzz. It can be an excellent choice for those seeking a potent yet functional experience.



THC: 28%

Genetics: The Menthol x Grape Gasoline

Breeder: Compound Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

