Pink Certz Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pink Certz is a genetic cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. This cultivar has sweet tea aromas and subtle undertones of sour citrus. On the exhale, you may notice flavors of fruity, nutty cream. Pink Certz has been noted to invigorate the mind and ease into a relaxed state while delivering a calming body buzz. It can be an excellent choice for those seeking a potent yet functional experience.

THC: 28%
Genetics: The Menthol x Grape Gasoline
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

About this strain

Pink Certz is a weed strain bred by Compound Genetics. It's a cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. A Pink Certz from Sense SF won the Transbay Challenge cannabis contest in 2022 in San Francisco. Pink Certz smells like minty grapes and fuel. The strain has a hybrid effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item