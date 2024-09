Red Velvet is crafted from the sweet pairing of Cherry Gelato and Pina Acai genetics. This cultivar boasts intense aromas of gas and citrus, complemented by a creamy, chocolatey undertone—just like the cake that inspired its name. Satisfying your sweet tooth in more ways than one, users note that Red Velvet delivers a tingly body relaxation followed by an uplifting, buzzy creativity, much like the joyful satisfaction of indulging in the decadent dessert.



THC: 26.8%

Genetics: Cherry Gelato x Pina Acai

Breeder: Highline Nursery

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps:β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, β-Myrcene

