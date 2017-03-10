True OG Greenhouse Flower

True OG is a legendary and award-winning cultivar bred by Elemental Seeds of San Jose with OG Kush genetics. It’s a heavy-hitting experience, often aiding its dedicated fans in reaching a euphoric and tranquil state. True OG is well-suited for mellow, zen activities where you can easily zone out. When consumed, it’s pungently danky and skunky, with citrus and pine aromas bursting through.

THC: 32%
Genetics: OG Kush
Breeder: Elemental Seeds
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, α-Humulene

About this strain

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
