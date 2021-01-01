About this product

Our premium anti-aging cream, made with Retinol, Collagen, and pure CBD oil, brightens skin tone and fades the look of stubborn wrinkles and age spots while minimizing pores and moisturizing skin throughout the day. This Recovery cream helps to reverse visible signs of aging.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Butylene Glycol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Retinol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, PCR Hemp Oil, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Retinol Palmitate (Vitamin A) ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Palmitoyl Tripeptide -1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7. Made with Retinol, Collagen, Vitamins A and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 0.5 oz



Dosage: Apply to face, neck & décolletage twice a day.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab, Earthlab.



Made in the USA