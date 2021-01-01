About this product

Healthy Skin and Shiny Coat. Builds Strong Muscles and Boosts Energy. Organic Free Range Chicken, FREEZE-DRIED to preserve the natural nutrients our pets need and crave. Each 1 oz bag contains 50mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp.

All Natural. Grain-Free. Gluten-Free. Non-GMO



Ingredients: Chicken with bone, heart, liver, herring oil, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).CBD Contents: 50 mg PCR Hemp. Made with Free Range Chicken – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein

Net Wt: 1 oz



Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.



*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets.



Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by a search for Lot 43634-01.