About this product

Our CBD-enriched Cat Treats promote Healthy Skin and a Shiny Coat. Builds Strong Muscles. Boosts Energy. All-Natural, Grain-Free. and Gluten-Free. Non-GMO.



Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids). Each 1oz bag contains 50mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hem



Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein

Protein, Min. 41%

Fat, Min. 15%

Fiber, Max 3%



Dosage: 1 treat (per 10 lbs) daily



*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets

Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.



Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot 43634-01.