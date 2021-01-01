NewCoastal.shop
About this product
Our CBD-enriched Cat Treats promote Healthy Skin and a Shiny Coat. Builds Strong Muscles. Boosts Energy. All-Natural, Grain-Free. and Gluten-Free. Non-GMO.
Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids). Each 1oz bag contains 50mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hem
Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.
Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein
Protein, Min. 41%
Fat, Min. 15%
Fiber, Max 3%
Dosage: 1 treat (per 10 lbs) daily
*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets
Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.
Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot 43634-01.
Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids). Each 1oz bag contains 50mg of Phytocannabinoid Rich Hem
Made with Full Spectrum CBD Oil – grown without GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.
Made with Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon – from Fresh, Single-sourced, whole animal protein
Protein, Min. 41%
Fat, Min. 15%
Fiber, Max 3%
Dosage: 1 treat (per 10 lbs) daily
*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets
Sourced, made and packaged in the USA.
Full Panel testing from a 3rd party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot 43634-01.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!