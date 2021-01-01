About this product

CBD OZONE SUPPOSITORIES with 500MG FULL SPECTRUM CBD

for Rectal and Vaginal Use



You’re in pain. Every minute suffering feels like forever.



When you need pain relief now, you need CBD suppositories. Our organic suppositories offer the quickest and most effective method to deliver CBD directly to the bloodstream.



Find relief fast. Many people report feeling better just 15 minutes after application. The effects of a single dose can last up to 8 hours.



This ultra-pure suppository formulation is free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. It’s organic and made from all-natural ingredients, including USA-grown hemp.



This package contains 10 CBD suppositories, each containing 50mg full-spectrum CBD. It also includes 2 Ozone suppositories.



What is Ozone? Use the Ozone suppositories to prime your body for optimal results. Ozone enhances immune support by stimulating your cells via oxygenation. It is a precursor to your therapeutic CBD treatment.



Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD) and other Cannabinoids including CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC and naturally occurring terpenes, Coconut Oil, Hemp Oil, Cocoa Butter, Frankincense Oil



CBD Contents: 500mg Full Spectrum CBD



Dosage: 10 CBD suppositories, each containing 50mg full-spectrum CBD. Also includes 2 Ozone suppositories.



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a Certificate of Analysis can be found by searching: Lot 43634-01