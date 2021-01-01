About this product

Made with Green Tea, Aloe Vera, Chamomile and PCR Hemp CBD oil, and blended with Color Clay Vulcanus from the Mediterranean Coast, this mask is rich in restorative elements and naturally stimulates cellular metabolism. Minerals in the clay revive tired, aged skin cells and help purify and prep skin to maximize the absorption of moisturizers or serums.



Made with Aloe, Camelia Sinensis Extract (Green Tea Extract), Chamomile and Cucumber extracts, Moringa, Sea Salt, Kaolin Clay and 50mg Pure Hemp CBD Oil



Ingredients: De-ionized Water, Kaolin, Propylene Glycol, Bentonite, Glycerin USP, Magnesium Aluminum, Silicate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dead Sea Salt, Camelia Sinensis Extract (Green Tea Extract), Matricaria Recutita Flower Extract (Chamomile Extract), Symphytum Officinale (Comfrey) Extract, Cucumis Sativus Extract (Cucumber Extract), PCR Hemp Oil, Aloe Barbadensis leaf juice, Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Moringa Oleifera Seed. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Kaolin Clay



CBD Contents: 50 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Apply a thin even layer to the face avoiding the eye area. Wait for 10-15 minutes until dry, then rinse with cool water. Follow with moisturizer.



Made in the USA